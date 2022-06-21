Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRZBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €10.00 ($10.53) to €11.00 ($11.58) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €7.80 ($8.21) to €8.20 ($8.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €9.70 ($10.21) price target on the stock.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $10.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerzbank AG ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Commerzbank (Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.