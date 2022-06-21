Conflux Network (CFX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,401.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,101.46 or 0.05398976 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00028568 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00253586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.90 or 0.00568093 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00076949 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.92 or 0.00563294 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

