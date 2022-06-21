Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Trading 11.7% Higher

Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) traded up 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.42. 15,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 856,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. The company has a market cap of $841.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $300.28 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 142,285 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

