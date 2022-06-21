Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.00 million-$205.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.34 million. Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.21-$0.27 EPS.

Shares of COUP opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.64. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $283.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.89.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total transaction of $106,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $40,321.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,906 shares of company stock worth $300,564. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

