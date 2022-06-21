Covalent (CQT) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week

Covalent (CQT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $27.90 million and $1.43 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.52 or 0.00868312 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00079165 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.37 or 0.00493183 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.