Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 31,661 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,669 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,661 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 1.2% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $42,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after purchasing an additional 655,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global lowered Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 2,733 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $576,444.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $386,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,184,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 115,135 shares of company stock worth $21,650,944. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.88. 66,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,081,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.51, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.83. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

