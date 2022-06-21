Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $60.71 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 598,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,884 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.7% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $60,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Fiserv by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $316,560,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $157,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.88.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $90.19. 21,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.27.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 112,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

