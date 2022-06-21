Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 3,368 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.4% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.08% of Sherwin-Williams worth $50,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.79.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.78. The stock had a trading volume of 33,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,196. The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.92. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

