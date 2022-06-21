Critical Review: Cian (NYSE:CIAN) versus Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) and Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and Cian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -13.79% -27.03% -7.61% Cian -38.59% -146.70% -54.15%

This table compares Upwork and Cian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $502.80 million 4.86 -$56.24 million ($0.57) -33.09 Cian $81.20 million 2.89 -$38.50 million N/A N/A

Cian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upwork.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.4% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Cian shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Upwork shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Upwork and Cian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 2 10 0 2.83 Cian 0 3 3 0 2.50

Upwork currently has a consensus price target of $37.15, suggesting a potential upside of 97.00%. Cian has a consensus price target of $19.24, suggesting a potential upside of 465.88%. Given Cian’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cian is more favorable than Upwork.

Summary

Upwork beats Cian on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upwork (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Cian (Get Rating)

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent. The company was formerly known as Solaredge Holdings Limited. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

