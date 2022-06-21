Critical Survey: Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) and Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and Kura Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kura Oncology 0 0 6 0 3.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 653.28%. Kura Oncology has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 167.42%. Given SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SELLAS Life Sciences Group is more favorable than Kura Oncology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Kura Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Kura Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SELLAS Life Sciences Group and Kura Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group $7.60 million 6.19 -$20.70 million ($2.22) -1.03 Kura Oncology N/A N/A -$130.47 million ($1.99) -7.14

SELLAS Life Sciences Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Oncology. Kura Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SELLAS Life Sciences Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Oncology has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SELLAS Life Sciences Group and Kura Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group N/A -166.08% -108.41% Kura Oncology N/A -25.49% -24.28%

Summary

Kura Oncology beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer. The company also develops nelipepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapy that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of early-stage breast cancer. It has a strategic collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc. to evaluate GPS as it is administered in combination with PD1 blocker pembrolizumab in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial enrolling patients in up to five cancer indications, including hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications. The company has a clinical collaboration with Novartis to evaluate the combination of tipifarnib and alpelisib in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma whose tumors have HRAS overexpression or PIK3CA mutation and/or amplification. Kura Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

