Cryoport’s (CYRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $41.00 price target on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.17.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $26.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 14.98 and a quick ratio of 14.48. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 128.78%. The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 132.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cryoport by 35.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 47.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

