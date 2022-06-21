Cubiex (CBIX) Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Cubiex (CBIX) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Cubiex coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Cubiex has a market cap of $42,012.31 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cubiex has traded down 31.8% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cubiex

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com . The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports

Buying and Selling Cubiex

