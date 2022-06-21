Curran Financial Partners LLC Invests $8.40 Million in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,000. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $394,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOX traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,113. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $151.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.32.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

