Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.32

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 3127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.77.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names.

