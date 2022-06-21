DAD (DAD) Price Up 3.5% This Week

DAD (DAD) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. DAD has a total market cap of $22.91 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DAD

DAD (DAD) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,916,564 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

