Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Shares Acquired by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dana were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dana by 54.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Dana by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 631,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,814 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Dana by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dana by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 607,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 61,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dana from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dana in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Dana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of DAN stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.25. 13,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,036. Dana Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Dana’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

