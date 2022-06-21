Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €51.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €51.00 ($53.68) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.83% from the company’s current price.

BN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on Danone in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective on Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($58.95) price objective on Danone in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on Danone in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($58.95) price objective on Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of EPA:BN traded up €0.05 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €51.95 ($54.68). 1,576,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($65.13) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($75.93). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.17.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.