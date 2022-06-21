DATx (DATX) Market Capitalization Achieves $12,010.12

DATx (DATX) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, DATx has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DATx has a total market capitalization of $12,010.12 and approximately $2,139.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,358.16 or 0.99967473 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002340 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

