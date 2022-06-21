DAV Coin (DAV) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

DAV Coin (DAV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $563,682.34 and $1.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DAV Coin

DAV is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

