Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $30.75. Approximately 136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 77,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,368,000. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the period.

