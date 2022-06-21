Deeper Network (DPR) Hits Market Capitalization of $36.70 Million

Deeper Network (DPR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Deeper Network has a market cap of $36.70 million and $1.18 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00592358 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00078702 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.38 or 0.00493120 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.