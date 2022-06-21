DEEPSPACE Reaches Market Cap of $4.52 Million (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0855 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded up 13% against the dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $28,467.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004789 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.97 or 0.00824215 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00075974 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014330 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

