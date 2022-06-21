Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF – Get Rating) dropped 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 104,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 76,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

About Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VRNDF)

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of February 5, 2021, it owned and operated ten retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

