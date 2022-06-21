DeltaChain Reaches Market Cap of $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00273533 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000343 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002760 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.42 or 0.01794574 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006065 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

