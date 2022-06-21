Denis Wood Buys 250,000 Shares of KGL Resources Limited (ASX:KGL) Stock

KGL Resources Limited (ASX:KGL – Get Rating) insider Denis Wood acquired 250,000 shares of KGL Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,250.00 ($35,590.28).

Denis Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Denis Wood purchased 250,000 shares of KGL Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($34,722.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

KGL Resources Limited develops and explores for mineral properties. It explores copper, silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company engages in the exploration and development of the Jervois multi-metal project located in the Northern Territory, Australia. It also holds 100% interest in the Yambah project located in the northeast of Alice Springs; and the Unca Creek project located in the Bonya Metamorphics.

