DFSocial Gaming Hits Market Cap of $120,275.90 (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $120,275.90 and approximately $531.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.38 or 0.00707775 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00080725 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.64 or 0.00503911 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

