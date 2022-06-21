Dividend Assets Capital LLC Acquires 2,842 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,112 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 2.5% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,615 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,601,000 after acquiring an additional 979,930 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.19. 43,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,978,587. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.50 and its 200-day moving average is $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $171.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.