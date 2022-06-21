Dividend Assets Capital LLC Acquires 694 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.1% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.29 on Tuesday, hitting $153.49. The company had a trading volume of 42,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,643. The company has a market capitalization of $141.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.10 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

