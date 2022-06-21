Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after acquiring an additional 403,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,443,951,000 after acquiring an additional 260,465 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,004,000 after acquiring an additional 46,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,872,413,000 after acquiring an additional 370,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.64. 25,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,748. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

