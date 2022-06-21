Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $3.67 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 77.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.03. 5,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,894. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day moving average of $97.53. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

