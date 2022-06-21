Dividend Assets Capital LLC Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 2.1% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $207,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $3.29 on Tuesday, hitting $153.49. 42,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,689,643. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $149.10 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

