Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,423 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.30. 94,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,016,170. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $332.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

