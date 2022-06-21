Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 1,986 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 14,622 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,475,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,335,000 after buying an additional 170,707 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPLX. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

MPLX stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 23,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,516. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 95.27%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

