DoorDash (DASH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DoorDash (NYSE: DASH):

6/21/2022 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

6/6/2022 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $135.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $116.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $200.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $230.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $145.00 to $100.00.

5/6/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $94.00.

5/6/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $140.00.

5/6/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $145.00 to $100.00.

5/6/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $100.00.

5/6/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $138.00.

4/25/2022 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE DASH traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.10. The company had a trading volume of 190,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741,729. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.99. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,241,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $71,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,798 shares of company stock worth $28,651,116. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.9% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 35,855,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,901,000 after buying an additional 307,693 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after buying an additional 1,269,171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,236,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,394,000 after buying an additional 229,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 16.6% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,101,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,634,000 after buying an additional 1,296,144 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

