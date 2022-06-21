Drive Shack Inc (LON:DS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Drive Shack Inc (LON:DS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 523.40 ($6.41).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Drive Shack from GBX 588 ($7.20) to GBX 570 ($6.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.25) price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

