DubaiCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00033253 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00013660 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005054 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001107 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.