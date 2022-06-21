Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 12,665 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.94 and a 12-month high of $86.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.00 and a 200-day moving average of $84.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

