e-Money Price Up 20.7% This Week (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00003488 BTC on exchanges. e-Money has a total market cap of $14.17 million and approximately $513,712.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, e-Money has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get e-Money alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004859 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.63 or 0.00824908 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00076226 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014444 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.