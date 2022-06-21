Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health makes up 2.3% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Elanco Animal Health worth $11,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 16.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.2% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $120,639,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,586,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,775,000 after purchasing an additional 548,577 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

ELAN stock opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. Barclays upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

