Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Receives $1,350.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,350.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on EENEF. Peel Hunt raised Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,300 ($15.92) to GBX 1,350 ($16.54) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Electrocomponents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

Shares of EENEF stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. Electrocomponents has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.