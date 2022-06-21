Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after buying an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after buying an additional 1,257,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after buying an additional 470,522 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY traded up $6.43 on Tuesday, reaching $297.33. 23,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,292. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.58. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $217.00 and a 52-week high of $324.08. The company has a market cap of $282.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $730,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 848,630 shares of company stock valued at $259,239,945 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

