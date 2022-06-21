Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total transaction of $2,202,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 848,630 shares of company stock worth $259,239,945. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY traded up $7.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.06. The company had a trading volume of 29,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,292. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $324.08. The stock has a market cap of $283.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.