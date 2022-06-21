Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after acquiring an additional 146,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after acquiring an additional 303,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,436,000 after acquiring an additional 325,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,176,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 43,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $80.63. 73,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,817. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $78.54 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

