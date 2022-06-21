Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,564,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 102,339 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up 5.7% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Enbridge worth $118,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 22.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 180,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 601,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

ENB traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $41.59. 62,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,822,279. The stock has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

