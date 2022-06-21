Enigma (ENG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $100,583.75

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $100,583.75 and $37,301.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00223829 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004667 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001315 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009764 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00378461 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

