Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $17.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51. The company has a market cap of $440.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.51. Ennis has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $21.76.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $99.67 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Ennis’s payout ratio is 89.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ennis by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ennis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,005,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ennis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,895,000 after buying an additional 21,404 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ennis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,183,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ennis by 6.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,379,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,474,000 after buying an additional 84,547 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

