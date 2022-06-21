Enovis (ENOV) vs. The Competition Head to Head Review

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Enovis to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.9% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Enovis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Enovis has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovis’ peers have a beta of 0.81, indicating that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enovis and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $3.85 billion $71.66 million 42.78 Enovis Competitors $1.29 billion $145.66 million 32.45

Enovis has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Enovis is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Enovis and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis 1.77% 6.35% 3.57% Enovis Competitors -157.64% -51.27% -13.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Enovis and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 0 1 0 0 2.00 Enovis Competitors 178 961 2107 71 2.62

Enovis presently has a consensus price target of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.63%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 85.34%. Given Enovis’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enovis has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Enovis peers beat Enovis on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Enovis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

