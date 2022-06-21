Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Rye Brook Capital LLC

Rye Brook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Equity Residential makes up about 0.7% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,569,000 after buying an additional 1,445,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,056,000 after buying an additional 1,650,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,610,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,722,000 after buying an additional 193,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,029,000 after buying an additional 127,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Equity Residential to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.

NYSE:EQR traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.93. The stock had a trading volume of 48,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,865. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.83%.

Equity Residential Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.