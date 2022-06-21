Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Hits Market Cap of $5.42 Million

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and $357,986.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001698 BTC on exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004786 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.07 or 0.00680479 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00083943 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $105.35 or 0.00504584 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

