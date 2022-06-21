Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,525 shares of company stock worth $8,853,475 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Etsy by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Etsy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,696,000 after buying an additional 460,568 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $72.11 on Tuesday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

